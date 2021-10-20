Brazilian Senate Panel to Recommend Criminal Charges Against Bolsonaro Over COVID-19 Response

A report by a special Brazilian Senate committee will recommend that President Jair Bolosonaro face criminal charges for his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic that has killed more than 600,000 people. The nearly 1,200-page report drafted by Senator Renan Calheiros accuses Bolsonaro of such actions as pushing the use of unproven remedies such as hydroxychloroquine even after they were shown to be ineffective and delaying the purchase of vaccines. The report concludes Bolsonaro believed that allowing the virus to spread across Brazil would lead to herd immunity, when enough of the population becomes immune to an infectious disease through previous infection and eventually stops it from spreading further. Senator Calheiros’s report recommends that Bolsonaro be indicted on charges including crimes against humanity, document forgery and inciting crime. The report is also recommending charges to be brought against dozens of former and current government officials and allies of the president, including three of his sons, one of them a prominent senator. But intense opposition by some members of the committee prompted Calheiros to remove recommendations that Bolsonaro be charged with genocide or homicide. The report, which will be presented to the full 11-person panel Wednesday, is the result of a six-month investigation into Bolsonaro’s response to the pandemic, which he has dismissed as a “joke” and politically motivated. Bolsonaro has been denounced for downplaying the severity of the pandemic by discouraging such mitigation efforts as mask wearing, lockdowns and vaccinations. The full committee is expected to approve the report next week and forward it to the prosecutor-general, who was appointed by Bolsonaro, making it unlikely he will be formally prosecuted. Some information for this report came from the Associated Press and Reuters.