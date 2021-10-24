McAuliffe falsely claims 'Women's lives' 'at risk,' 'doctors are going to be put in jail' if Youngkin wins
Virginia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe claimed that if his Republican challenger, Glenn Youngkin, wins the election on November 2, women's lives will be “at risk” and doctors will get “put in jail" because Youngkin will sign an abortion law similar to the Texas version. McAuliffe said this despite Youngkin's own claim that he would not sign such a law.Full Article