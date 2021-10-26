Animal Rebellion protesters have scaled up the side of the Defra building in the hope of pushing world leaders into addressing carbon emissions from farming and fishing at COP26.Full Article
Animal Rebellion protesters climb Defra building with COP26 message
Sky News0 shares 3 views
Related news coverage
Police on scene as Animal Rebellion protesters climb Home Office building with COP26 message
Animal Rebellion protesters are scaling the side of the Home Office in the hope of pushing world leaders into addressing carbon..
Sky News