New Jersey State Senate President Steve Sweeney Defeated By Edward Durr
Durr is a commercial truck driver with no political experience who spent just $153 on his campaign.Full Article
State Sen. Steve Sweeney, a longtime Garden State Democrat leader, is trailing Republican challenger Edward Durr by thousands of..
Steve Sweeney may lose his seat to a conservative truck driver