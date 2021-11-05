De Blasio to pay kids $100 to get the COVID-19 vaccine
New York City will begin offering $100 to incentivize COVID-19 vaccines for kids ages 5-11.
NEW YORK --- New York City-run vaccination sites will be able to administer COVID-19 shots to children ages 5 to 11 as early as..
City-run sites will begin giving the Pfizer shots to kids ages 5-11 on Thursday and the city's public schools will offer the..