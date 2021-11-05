Michigan's Whitmer signs bill ending 'tampon tax' on women's health products
Published
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a bipartisan bill on Thursday removing the sales tax from feminine hygiene products in the state.Full Article
Published
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a bipartisan bill on Thursday removing the sales tax from feminine hygiene products in the state.Full Article
‘No more tampon tax in Michigan,’ Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signs bill that'll exempt menstrual products from the 6 percent sales..