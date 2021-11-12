Justice Department charges Steve Bannon with criminal contempt of Congress
Federal prosecutors charged Steve Bannon over his defiance of a subpoena from the congressional committee investigating the Capitol siege on Jan. 6.Full Article
A federal magistrate was expected to issue an arrest warrant for Bannon, who ran Trump’s 2016 election campaign, following the..
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi talks with CNN’s Jake Tapper about the House’s vote to hold Trump ally Steve Bannon in..