Bannon Indicted On Contempt Charges For Defying 1/6 Subpoena
Steve Bannon has been indicted on two counts of criminal contempt of Congress after defying a subpoena from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot.Full Article
Steve Bannon, a longtime ally of former President Donald Trump, has today been indicted on two counts of criminal contempt of..