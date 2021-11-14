Sen. John Barrasso Refuses To Condemn Trump For Defending 'Hang Mike Pence' Chants
The Wyoming Republican instead praised Trump for bringing "a lot of energy to the party."Full Article
Not only did Barrasso refuse to rebuke Trump, but he also shrugged off the murderous chants by claiming Mike Pence never heard them..
In a new audio clip, Donald Trump stood up for his supporters who chanted “Hang Mike Pence” on Jan. 6.