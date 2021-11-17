Steve Bannon pleads not guilty to contempt of Congress charges
The former Trump adviser was indicted last week on two counts of contempt of Congress for defying a congressional subpoena.Full Article
Former United States President Donald Trump's former senior aide, Steve Bannon, pleads not guilty to contempt of Congress charges..
Trump ally Steve Bannon has been released from custody pending trial on charges of contempt of Congress after he failed to comply..