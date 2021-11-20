Week in politics: The 'Build Back Better' bill is moving forward
Published
We track the progress of the $2 trillion Build Back Better bill, which passed the House on Friday morning and is heading to the Senate for further negotation.Full Article
Published
We track the progress of the $2 trillion Build Back Better bill, which passed the House on Friday morning and is heading to the Senate for further negotation.Full Article
Amid dwindling poll numbers, President Joe Biden celebrated the passage of his infrastructure bill through Congress.
While addressing the passing of his $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill in Congress, President Joe Biden tells reporters..