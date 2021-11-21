The fate of National leader Judith Collins could hinge on a Newshub-Reid Research poll published tonight. New Zealand has had a surfeit of polls the last fortnight, with three having been released in that period.All have shown...Full Article
Judith Collins' future as National leader hangs on latest poll
New Zealand Herald
