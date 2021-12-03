National Party MP Simon Bridges admits to a "bit of dejection" after giving up on his leadership hopes on Tuesday, but said he had bounced back and was looking forward to working under leader Chris Luxon as finance spokesman. Bridges...Full Article
National MP Simon Bridges on Chris Luxon, Judith Collins and finance role
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Chris Luxon to unveil new lineup
New National leader Chris Luxon will announce his reshuffled caucus at 1pm today.Luxon's deputy, Nicola Willis, has the number two..
New Zealand Herald
Winston Peters says Judith Collins displayed terrible judgement, queries Simon Bridges' business skills
Winston Peters says Judith Collins' leadership implosion shows the ousted National Party leader displayed appalling..
New Zealand Herald