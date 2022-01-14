Two parties held at Downing Street as Queen and country mourned death of Prince Philip

Two parties held at Downing Street as Queen and country mourned death of Prince Philip

New Zealand Herald

Published

Downing Street staff drank alcohol into the early hours at two leaving events the night before Prince Philip's socially distanced funeral, the Telegraph can reveal.On the evening of Friday, April 16, 2021, Britain was in a period...

Full Article