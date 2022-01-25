8500 US Troops On Alert As Western Leaders Discuss Russian Military Build-up Near Ukraine
Published
The United States has set around 8,500 combat-ready soldiers on alert to deploy at short notice as the tense situation along the Russia-Ukraine border evolves. "If the NATO force is activated, (Defense Secretary Lloyd) Austin's order would allow the United States to rapidly deploy additional brigade combat teams, along with units specializing in logistics, medical, aviation, intelligence, surveilFull Article