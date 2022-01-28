Boris Johnson is reportedly considering a U-turn on plans to raise national insurance as the wait goes on for the publication of Sue Gray's inquiry into partygate allegations.Full Article
PM 'could perform tax hike U-turn' as pressure mounts over impending partygate report
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
PM 'could delay tax hike plan' as pressure mounts over impending partygate report
Boris Johnson is reportedly considering a delay to plans to raise national insurance as the wait goes on for the publication of Sue..
Sky News