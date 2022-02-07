Emergency In Ottawa As Truckers' Protests Over Covid Restrictions Enter Second Week
A state of emergency has been declared in Canada's capital Ottawa as truckers' protests against Covid-19 restrictions entered second week blocking traffic and demonstrations spread to more parts of the country. The unrest began on January 29 when a group of truckers drove into the heart of Ottawa, calling it "Freedom Convoy", protesting a new rule that all truck drivers must be vaccinated to croFull Article