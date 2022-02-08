House passes stopgap bill to avoid government shutdown
This is the third stopgap spending bill to keep the federal government afloat since October.Full Article
US President Joe Biden, on Thursday night signed Congress stopgap funding bill to avert a government shutdown and extend government..
White House lawmakers passed a short-term funding bill that would prevent the United States federal government from shutting down...