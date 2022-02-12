Biden warns Putin of 'decisive' response if Russia invades Ukraine
Published
President Biden spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday, and the U.S. ordered its diplomats and troops out of Ukraine.Full Article
Published
President Biden spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday, and the U.S. ordered its diplomats and troops out of Ukraine.Full Article
U.S. President Joe Biden told Russia's Vladimir Putin during an hour-long call on Saturday that a Russian invasion of..
Watch VideoIn a flurry of diplomacy across two continents, President Joe Biden emerged from a meeting with Germany's new leader..