Judge to dismiss Sarah Palin lawsuit against 'New York Times'
Published
A federal judge will dismiss Sarah Palin's defamation lawsuit against The New York Times even as the jury continues to deliberate.Full Article
Published
A federal judge will dismiss Sarah Palin's defamation lawsuit against The New York Times even as the jury continues to deliberate.Full Article
Palin claimed her reputation was damaged when the Times incorrectly linked her political rhetoric to the 2011 mass shooting in..
Robby Soave: Sarah Palin VS. The New York Times. Did The MSM DEFAME The Former Governor?