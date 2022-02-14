Judge to dismiss Sarah Palin lawsuit against 'New York Times'
Published
A federal judge will dismiss Sarah Palin's defamation lawsuit against The New York Times even as the jury continues to deliberate.Full Article
Published
A federal judge will dismiss Sarah Palin's defamation lawsuit against The New York Times even as the jury continues to deliberate.Full Article
Palin claimed the NY Times ruined her reputation by linking her to a deadly shooting.
A U.S. judge on Monday found that Sarah Palin, the former Alaska governor and 2008 Republican U.S. vice-presidential candidate, did..