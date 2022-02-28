Trade Minister Damien O'Connor signed New Zealand's free trade agreement with the United Kingdom in London.The agreement is expected to boost growth by $1 billion, and provide a boon to exporters who had long faced punishing European...Full Article
New Zealand and UK sign free trade deal
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
U.S., Europe Agree To Freeze Assets Of Russia's Putin, Lavrov
Newsy
Watch VideoWith a military intervention in Ukraine off the table, and countries around the world looking to heap more financial..
Advertisement
More coverage
Trevelyan hopes for 'long-term benefit' between UK and India
ODN
International Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan says it's important the UK is able to build post-Brexit relationships in the..