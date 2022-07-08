The Wisconsin Supreme Court says ballot drop boxes aren't allowed in the state
The decision lays out ground rules for absentee voting a month ahead of Wisconsin's statewide primary elections.Full Article
The Wisconsin Supreme Court has reaffirmed a lower court's ruling that ballot drop boxes are illegal in the state.
Watch VideoWisconsin's conservative-controlled Supreme Court ruled Friday that absentee ballot drop boxes may be placed only in..