Vice President Harris, First Lady test negative for COVID
Vice President Harris and First Lady Jill Biden tested negative for COVID after spending time with President Biden this week, according to a White House official.Full Article
Biden Tests Positive for COVID.
NBC News reports President Joe Biden
tested positive for COVID on July 21.
Watch VideoPresident Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, underscoring the persistence of the highly contagious..