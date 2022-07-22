Biden COVID symptoms 'have improved,' but he had a fever: White House physician
The White House physician said Friday that President Biden’s COVID-19 symptoms “have improved,” but shared that he had a fever Thursday night.Full Article
Biden's physician updates on the President's condition with Covid-19
Watch Video79-year-old President Biden has tested positive for the coronavirus.
President Biden has been vaccinated and..