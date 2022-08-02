Pennsylvania Supreme Court upholds state’s mail-in voting law
Published
The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has upheld a state law that expanded mail-in voting, paving the way for the practice to be used in this year's midterm elections.Full Article
Published
The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has upheld a state law that expanded mail-in voting, paving the way for the practice to be used in this year's midterm elections.Full Article
Watch VideoKansas on Tuesday is holding the nation's first test of voter feelings about the recent overturning of Roe v. Wade, with..
By James Fite*
Democrats in the House have introduced a new bill to keep fresh faces on the Supreme Court. The measure..