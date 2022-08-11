Parliament wants to know whether you would catch a train from Tauranga to Auckland or Hamilton, or perhaps between Wellington and the rest of the North Island.Parliament's Transport and Infrastructure select committee has opened...Full Article
Parliament wants to know if you would choo-choo-choose to travel by train
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Would you catch a train between Tauranga and Auckland? Parliament wants to know
Parliament wants to know whether you would catch a train from Tauranga to Auckland or Hamilton, or perhaps between Wellington and..
New Zealand Herald