Week in politics: FBI investigates Trump for potential breach of the Espionage Act
Published
An unsealed warrant for the search of former President Trump's home indicates the FBI is investigating a possible breach of the Espionage Act.Full Article
Published
An unsealed warrant for the search of former President Trump's home indicates the FBI is investigating a possible breach of the Espionage Act.Full Article
Watch VideoThe FBI recovered documents that were labeled “top secret” from former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate..