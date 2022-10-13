Former President Donald Trump subpoenaed by January 6 Committee
Published
The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol voted unanimously to subpoena former President Donald Trump to testify.Full Article
Published
The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol voted unanimously to subpoena former President Donald Trump to testify.Full Article
On Today's Broadcast....Steve Bannon sentenced to 4 months in jail and a 65-Hundred Dollar fine....President Trump and the..
Steve Bannon, former adviser to then-President Donald Trump, defied a subpoena from the Jan. 6 committee investigating the Jan. 6..