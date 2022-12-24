Labour's deputy leader Angela Rayner has branded Rishi Sunak's visit to a shelter "excruciating" after he asked a homeless man if he works in business.Full Article
PM criticised for 'excruciating' exchange with homeless man during shelter visit
Footage of the Prime Minister serving food at the London shelter has emerged and captured the 'excruciating exchange'.