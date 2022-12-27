New York Rep.-elect George Santos confesses to lies about his resumé: Report
New York Republican Rep.-elect George Santos confessed to the New York Post on Monday that he lied on his resume about his education and employment.Full Article
Long Island Rep.-elect George Santos came clean to The Post on Monday, admitting that he lied on the campaign trail about his..
Santos, who was elected to Congress Nov. 8, admitted Monday to a multitude of lies he made on the campaign trail, including about..