Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen have agreed a new post-Brexit deal for Northern Ireland, calling it the Windsor Framework.Full Article
The Windsor Framework: What is in the new post-Brexit deal on Northern Ireland?
PM scraps Boris Johnson's controversial NI Protocol
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has confirmed he will scrap Boris Johnson's controversial legislation to override post-Brexit rules on..
EU and UK open 'new chapter' with Northern Ireland Protocol deal
euronews (in English)
The new deal is called the Windsor Framework and reduces red tape and customs checks for goods from Great Britain that are intended..