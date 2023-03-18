The SNP's chief executive will face a vote of no confidence unless he announces a plan to resign today, a senior member of the party’s ruling governing body has told Sky News.Full Article
Announce resignation plan or face vote of no confidence, SNP's chief executive told
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
SNP Chief Executive Peter Murrell resigns with immediate effect amid membership numbers row
Daily Record
It comes as reports suggested Nicola Sturgeon's husband was faced with a vote of no confidence from party members.