The home secretary will be able to exercise her "discretion" when weighing up whether to follow European court orders on deportations, a government minister has confirmed.Full Article
Home secretary will be able to use 'discretion' with human rights orders
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Afghanistan Counterinsurgency: The RIP/TOA Blues – OpEd
United States Counterinsurgency Operations (COIN) in Afghanistan and Iraq were significantly hampered by the haphazard manner in..
Eurasia Review