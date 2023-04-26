Russia-Ukraine War: Xi Jinping, President Zelensky Hold 'Long' Phone Call
Published
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Chinese President Xi Jinping had their first known conversation since the start of the Russia-Ukraine war.Full Article
Published
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Chinese President Xi Jinping had their first known conversation since the start of the Russia-Ukraine war.Full Article
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says he and Chinese leader Xi Jinping have had a “long and meaningful” phone..
The phone call Wednesday was the first conversation between the Ukrainian president and the Chinese leader since Russia's invasion..