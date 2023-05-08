Migrants surge by US-Mexico border ahead of Title 42 expiration
Published
Thousands of migrants are reportedly surging at the U.S.-Mexico border, namely in El Paso and Brownsville, Texas, before Title 42 expires later this week.Full Article
Published
Thousands of migrants are reportedly surging at the U.S.-Mexico border, namely in El Paso and Brownsville, Texas, before Title 42 expires later this week.Full Article
Migrants in Mexico, rush to cross into the United States, thinking they will not be able to enter after May 11, when the Title 42..
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said his state has taken action to secure the US-Mexico border ahead of an expected surge of migrants once..