The leader of Plaid Cymru Adam Price is to step down after a damning report into the party's culture.Full Article
Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price to quit after damning report into 'toxic' party culture
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Adam Price's future as Plaid Cymru leader in doubt
Wales Online
A damning report into the party's leadership found a possible culture of misogyny, harassment and bullying in the party
Advertisement
More coverage
The Adam Price interview: Plaid leader 'sorry' but won't resign despite damning report on sexual harassment in party
'I want to apologise to all of those that have either experienced or witnessed unacceptable behaviour in the party'
Wales Online