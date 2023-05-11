Bank of England interest rate increased 0.25 percentage points to 4.5%
Published
The Bank of England has raised its interest rate for the 12th time in a row, once again making borrowing more expensive.Full Article
Published
The Bank of England has raised its interest rate for the 12th time in a row, once again making borrowing more expensive.Full Article
The Central Bank of Argentina raised its key interest rate Monday by six percentage points to 97% in an effort to tackle soaring..
The gold market continues to hold relatively stable ground above $2,000 an ounce as the Bank of England continues to raise interest..