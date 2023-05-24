NYC Mayor Eric Adams asks to suspend 'right to shelter' for migrants
Published
New York City Mayor Eric Adams is seeking to suspend the city's "right to shelter" obligation amid an uncontrollable influx of illegal immigrants.Full Article
Published
New York City Mayor Eric Adams is seeking to suspend the city's "right to shelter" obligation amid an uncontrollable influx of illegal immigrants.Full Article
ViewNew York City's mayor is looking to suspend the city's long-standing "right to shelter" mandate, citing an influx of migrants..
On this stream: Fox News leaked materials on Tucker Carlson a week after his ousting - the Ukraine war escalates with alleged drone..