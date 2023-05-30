Labour would give local authorities new powers to buy land cheaply and develop affordable homes if it wins power at the next election, Sky News understands.Full Article
Labour plans to make buying land cheaper for councils to boost UK's housing stock
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
The Papers: Labour housing plan and banks 'ripping off' savers
Labour plans to let councils buy land cheaply and a call for action on interest rates lead the papers.
BBC News
Newspaper headlines: Labour housing plan and banks 'ripping off' savers
Labour plans to let councils buy land cheaply and a call for action on interest rates lead the papers.
BBC News