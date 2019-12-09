Inflation-tamer Paul Volcker, former Fed Chairman, dies at 92
Monday, 9 December 2019 () Paul Volcker, the stogie-smoking chairman of the Federal Reserve who pioneered the policies responsible for today’s sub-4% mortgage rates, died Sunday in New York at the age of 92.
The post Inflation-tamer Paul Volcker, former Fed Chairman, dies at 92 appeared first on HousingWire.
Former Federal Reserve Chairman Paul Volcker, famed for turning the position of Fed chief into a rock star and for taming crippling inflation in the 1980s, died on Monday. Conway G. Gittens has a look back at his career.
