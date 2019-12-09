Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Inflation-tamer Paul Volcker, former Fed Chairman, dies at 92

HousingWire Monday, 9 December 2019 ()
Paul Volcker, the stogie-smoking chairman of the Federal Reserve who pioneered the policies responsible for today’s sub-4% mortgage rates, died Sunday in New York at the age of 92.

The post Inflation-tamer Paul Volcker, former Fed Chairman, dies at 92 appeared first on HousingWire.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published < > Embed
News video: Former Fed Chief Paul Volcker, inflation tamer, dies

Former Fed Chief Paul Volcker, inflation tamer, dies 02:11

 Former Federal Reserve Chairman Paul Volcker, famed for turning the position of Fed chief into a rock star and for taming crippling inflation in the 1980s, died on Monday. Conway G. Gittens has a look back at his career.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

OmeyeMark

Omeye Emenike RT @business: JUST IN: Paul Volcker, the former Federal Reserve chairman who broke the back of U.S. inflation in the 1980s and three decade… 16 hours ago

citrus_kyoto

しとらす＠京都 RT @ewarren: Paul Volcker fought to rein in Wall Street banks making risky financial bets, and we sat together as the Volcker Rule was sign… 3 days ago

Future_Assetmgt

TheFutureOfAssetMgt Paul Volcker, Inflation Tamer Who Set Bank Risk Rule, Dies at 92 https://t.co/cNaJP0oUWg #wealthtech #regtech 3 days ago

enerswim

Enerswim Sports Federal Reserve giant Paul Volcker, who tamed America’s runaway inflation, has died at 92 https://t.co/F00fsyN3NQ https://t.co/DYQXdT4c9D 3 days ago

MaquinasEmpac

Maquinas Empacadoras Former Fed Chief Paul Volcker, inflation tamer, dies... 4 days ago

frtous

Francesc Rodríguez Tous RT @business: Former Federal Reserve chairman Paul Volcker's career spanned six presidents https://t.co/PFpPbQ0de7 https://t.co/UXQDXKViO5 4 days ago

mikewatts502

Mike Watts Inflation-tamer Paul Volcker, former Fed Chairman, dies at 92: https://t.co/elpMp3k5R7 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.