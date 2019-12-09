Paul Volcker, the stogie-smoking chairman of the Federal Reserve who pioneered the policies responsible for today’s sub-4% mortgage rates, died Sunday in New York at the age of 92. The post Inflation-tamer Paul Volcker, former Fed Chairman, dies at 92 appeared first on HousingWire.

