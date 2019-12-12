Global  

Borrowers gained nearly $457 billion in home equity in the last year

HousingWire Thursday, 12 December 2019 ()
Homeowners with a mortgage – about 64% of all homeowners – saw their equity increase by 5.1%, a total of nearly $457 billion, since the third quarter of last year.

The post Borrowers gained nearly $457 billion in home equity in the last year appeared first on HousingWire.
