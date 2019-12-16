Global  

House members to Pelosi: Stop hiking VA loan fees to fund benefits

HousingWire Monday, 16 December 2019 ()
Seven House members from both parties ask Speaker Nancy Pelosi to stop funding vet benefits by hiking VA loan fees.

