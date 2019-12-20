To make repairs, Westbury House on Long Island needed a supply of Collyweston slate, but all of the mines had closed decades earlier. Then one reopened.

You Might Like

Tweets about this NYT Real Estate Ever heard of Collyweston slate? You might have if you ever visited Old Westbury Gardens. To fix the roof there, th… https://t.co/bRd7qbnjUb 3 hours ago NYT Real Estate The roof at Old Westbury Gardens, a historic estate, needed repair, requiring a particular type of slate than can b… https://t.co/Ce6xttvkTo 11 hours ago NYT Real Estate Ever heard of Collyweston slate? You might have if you ever visited Old Westbury Gardens. To fix the roof there, th… https://t.co/vO2NJfmoT3 1 day ago ken crichlow RT @nytrealestate: Ever heard of Collyweston slate? You might have if you ever visited Old Westbury Gardens. To fix the roof there, they ha… 1 day ago NYT Real Estate Ever heard of Collyweston slate? You might have if you ever visited Old Westbury Gardens. To fix the roof there, th… https://t.co/6f59bdht0s 1 day ago NYT Real Estate The roof at Old Westbury Gardens, a historic estate, needed repair, requiring a particular type of slate than can b… https://t.co/aRI4t3jzQ4 2 days ago North Forsyth Houses "For a Roof in Old Westbury, N.Y., a Singular Slate From England" by JOHN FREEMAN GILL via NYT… https://t.co/8ngK2J4JaR 2 days ago NYT Metro The roof at Old Westbury Gardens, a historic estate, needed repair, requiring a particular type of slate than can b… https://t.co/T3mbRCAnkC 3 days ago