Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

For a Roof in Old Westbury, N.Y., a Singular Slate From England

NYTimes.com Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
To make repairs, Westbury House on Long Island needed a supply of Collyweston slate, but all of the mines had closed decades earlier. Then one reopened.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

nytrealestate

NYT Real Estate Ever heard of Collyweston slate? You might have if you ever visited Old Westbury Gardens. To fix the roof there, th… https://t.co/bRd7qbnjUb 3 hours ago

nytrealestate

NYT Real Estate The roof at Old Westbury Gardens, a historic estate, needed repair, requiring a particular type of slate than can b… https://t.co/Ce6xttvkTo 11 hours ago

nytrealestate

NYT Real Estate Ever heard of Collyweston slate? You might have if you ever visited Old Westbury Gardens. To fix the roof there, th… https://t.co/vO2NJfmoT3 1 day ago

ken_crichlow

ken crichlow RT @nytrealestate: Ever heard of Collyweston slate? You might have if you ever visited Old Westbury Gardens. To fix the roof there, they ha… 1 day ago

nytrealestate

NYT Real Estate Ever heard of Collyweston slate? You might have if you ever visited Old Westbury Gardens. To fix the roof there, th… https://t.co/6f59bdht0s 1 day ago

nytrealestate

NYT Real Estate The roof at Old Westbury Gardens, a historic estate, needed repair, requiring a particular type of slate than can b… https://t.co/aRI4t3jzQ4 2 days ago

Norforsythhomes

North Forsyth Houses "For a Roof in Old Westbury, N.Y., a Singular Slate From England" by JOHN FREEMAN GILL via NYT… https://t.co/8ngK2J4JaR 2 days ago

NYTMetro

NYT Metro The roof at Old Westbury Gardens, a historic estate, needed repair, requiring a particular type of slate than can b… https://t.co/T3mbRCAnkC 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.