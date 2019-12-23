Mortgage Research Center, which does business as Veterans United Home Loans, originated $12.8 billion in total volume in fiscal year 2019. The post Veterans United Home Loans lends $12.8 billion in FY19 to lead VA lending appeared first on HousingWire.

