Foreclosure starts fall to lowest level in 20 years

HousingWire Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
November’s foreclosure starts marked a 26% decline from last year's total. That means foreclosure starts are now at the lowest level of the millennium.

The post Foreclosure starts fall to lowest level in 20 years appeared first on HousingWire.
Report: November's foreclosure starts down 26% from previous year

November's foreclosure starts were down 26% from the same time in 2018 and were the lowest number in 20 years, according to a -More- 
SmartBrief

US manufacturing activity falls to lowest level in decade

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. manufacturing activity fell to the lowest level in more than a decade, as the sector was hurt by weakening demand and last year's global...
SeattlePI.com

