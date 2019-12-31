Greg Reimer Foreclosure starts fall to lowest level this century: Black Knight https://t.co/Mc1865xAF5 9 hours ago ENK Capital Foreclosure starts fall to lowest level in 20 years. https://t.co/g5gSFWHLDg https://t.co/wJ6taQ61ah 10 hours ago Your Financial Fix Foreclosure Starts Fall To Lowest Level This Century & Cuomo Signs Bill To Protect NY Call Center Jobs - https://t.co/OqIN1snjKG 12 hours ago Cleartosell.com RT @HousingWire: Foreclosure starts are now at the lowest level of the millennium, according to a new report from Black Knight. https://t.… 12 hours ago CreditCollectionNews Foreclosure Starts Fall To Lowest Level This Century & Cuomo Signs Bill To Protect NY Call Center Jobs - https://t.co/UzHrz9ZFd8 12 hours ago Lorrie Trogden RT @COBankersAssn: The national rate of foreclosures is the lowest it's been since 2005. Happy New Year, indeed! #foreclosure #economy #Goo… 14 hours ago Brad Finkelstein RT @NatMortgageNews: Foreclosure starts fall to lowest level this century: @Black_KnightInc By @NMNBrad https://t.co/Lr8lxGuYpd 14 hours ago Mike Watts Foreclosure starts fall to lowest level in 20 years: https://t.co/NDxZJQEriS 19 hours ago