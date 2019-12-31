Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Here's what renters want more of in 2020

HousingWire Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
From smart home technology to pet amenities and co-working spaces, here's what renters want to see more of.

The post Here's what renters want more of in 2020 appeared first on HousingWire.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

A surprising number of Americans don't know their credit score, do you? [Video]A surprising number of Americans don't know their credit score, do you?

One in eight Americans are unaware of their credit score, according to new research. The poll of 2,000 Americans discovered 13 percent of those studied have literally no idea what their current credit..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:49Published

Labour vows to hand power back to tenants with charter of renters' rights [Video]Labour vows to hand power back to tenants with charter of renters' rights

Labour has pledged to take on "dodgy" landlords and introduce a charter of renters' rights. The party will announce a new national "property MOT" to deal with what they say is the problem of squalid..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:20Published


Tweets about this

EdLaineAgent

Ed Laine Here's what renters want more of in 2020 https://t.co/8YkUi9nZIv https://t.co/n90a8ot30Y 20 minutes ago

Mdoeshomeloans

Maureen Williams Here's what renters want more of in 2020 https://t.co/W6D5jHlqIz https://t.co/2U1eiwTTvd 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.