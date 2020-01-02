Former HUD Secretary Julián Castro ends presidential bid

Julián Castro Ends 2020 Presidential Campaign . Castro's announcement was first published by 'The New York Times' via a campaign video. He also took to Twitter to share the news. . As former San Antonio mayor and Obama administration HUD Secretary, Castro had a progressive campaign. He supported...
2020 Democratic presidential candidate and former HUD Secretary Julian Castro dropped out of the presidential race on Thursday. In a statement, Castro declared,... Mediaite Also reported by •NYTimes.com •Independent •CBC.ca •BBC News
Tweets about this
The Spector Report RT @kylegriffin1: Breaking via NYT: Julián Castro, the former housing secretary who was the only Latino candidate in the Democratic primary… 12 seconds ago