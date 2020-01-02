Former HUD Secretary Julián Castro ends presidential bid

The Spector Report RT @kylegriffin1: Breaking via NYT: Julián Castro, the former housing secretary who was the only Latino candidate in the Democratic primary… 12 seconds ago ☭Desperately Seeking Sharapova☭♟☃️❄️🥳✨🎆🎉🪑🖼 RT @CNN: Julián Castro ended his presidential campaign on Thursday after the former Housing and Urban Development secretary failed to gain… 55 seconds ago Joan RT @P4tR10tBoo: GREAT NEWS! 🎉 Another One Bites It --- Julian Castro, a former Obama housing secretary and San Antonio mayor, has dropped… 3 minutes ago CathyOlson22 RT @politico: Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro announced today he is ending his campaign for president https://… 4 minutes ago Theodore Anurag Bundy ❁ RT @Breaking911: Julian Castro, a former Obama housing secretary and San Antonio mayor, has dropped out of the race for the Democratic pres… 9 minutes ago Paul Ebeling Former Obama housing secretary Julián Castro is ending his run for president. His announcement Thursday comes as Ca… https://t.co/Dw6So5wiQX 9 minutes ago Brian Harrod Another person of color drops out.... CNN: Castro Ends Presidential Campaign Julian Castro ended his presidential… https://t.co/aoS22SaL5O 9 minutes ago kelsey desjardins RT @nprpolitics: Julián Castro, a former secretary of housing and urban development in the Obama administration and a former San Antonio ma… 13 minutes ago