Former HUD Secretary Julián Castro ends presidential bid

HousingWire Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
Former secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development Julián Castro announced Thursday that he is ending his presidential campaign bid.

The post Former HUD Secretary Julián Castro ends presidential bid appeared first on HousingWire.
News video: Julián Castro Ends 2020 Presidential Campaign

Julián Castro Ends 2020 Presidential Campaign 01:05

 Julián Castro Ends 2020 Presidential Campaign . Castro's announcement was first published by 'The New York Times' via a campaign video. He also took to Twitter to share the news. . As former San Antonio mayor and Obama administration HUD Secretary, Castro had a progressive campaign. He supported...

