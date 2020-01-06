Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

War with Iran threatens U.S. economy

HousingWire Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
After a U.S. drone strike killed Qasem Soleimani, Iran’s top general, economists are warning an escalation could threaten the U.S. economy.

The post War with Iran threatens U.S. economy appeared first on HousingWire.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Bernie Sanders Introduces Bill to Block Funding for War Against Iran [Video]Bernie Sanders Introduces Bill to Block Funding for War Against Iran

Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders and Rep. Ro Khanna introduced new legislation to limit funding for military action against Iran.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 01:38Published

Raab: UK concerned Iran crisis could lead to 'damaging' war [Video]Raab: UK concerned Iran crisis could lead to 'damaging' war

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab says the government has concerns that a "full blown war" as a result of the Iran crisis would be "very damaging". He adds he will travel to Brussels to speak to..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:39Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Iran’s Supreme Leader Claims Trump Is Not Logical. If He’s Right, Now What?

Iran’s Supreme Leader Claims Trump Is Not Logical. If He’s Right, Now What?Article by WN.Com Correspondent Dallas Darling If impeachment, a dwindling base or stagnant economy wasn’t enough for President Donald Trump, he suddenly finds...
WorldNews

World economy's prospects for stable 2020 tested by Iran tension

(MENAFN - Gulf Times) Just as the world economy was stabilising after its worst performance in a decade, a US airstrike in Iraq that killed one of Iran's most...
MENAFN.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.