Fed Vice Chairman says U.S. economy is “in a good place”

Thursday, 9 January 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

In his first public remarks since a U.S. airstrike that killed a top Iranian general last week, Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Richard Clarida said U.S. monetary policy is "in a good place" despite “significant global growth headwinds.”



